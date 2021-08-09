Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,875 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.