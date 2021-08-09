Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGHT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SGHT opened at $37.29 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

