Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

SGHT stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

