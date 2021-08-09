ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTI opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.61 million, a PE ratio of 401.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

