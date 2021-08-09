Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INF. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 513.40 ($6.71) on Friday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

