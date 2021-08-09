Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

