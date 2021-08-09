Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.27. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 5,926 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

