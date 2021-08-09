Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Twilio by 330.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,307,000 after purchasing an additional 552,736 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $371.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,480,001. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

