Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,952 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

