Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.67 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

