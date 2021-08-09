Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 555,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66.

