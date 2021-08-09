Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 550,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

