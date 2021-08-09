Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 97.36 ($1.27) on Monday. Seplat Petroleum Development has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £572.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

