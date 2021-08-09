Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.99). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNSE. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, cut their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

