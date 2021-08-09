Senior’s (SNIRF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNIRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Senior stock remained flat at $$2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

