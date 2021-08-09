Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $131.10. 18,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

