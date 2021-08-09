Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $496,482.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $779,163.93 and approximately $496,482.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00132914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,276.44 or 0.99736792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.26 or 0.00786474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

