SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. SEEN has a market cap of $3.40 million and $13,519.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00010584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00827774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00105503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040005 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

