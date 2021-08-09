Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $947,896.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $947,896.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.84 or 0.99859487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00778552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

