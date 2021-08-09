SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

