Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AY opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,766,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

