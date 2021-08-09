Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,995,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

