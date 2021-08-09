Scott Chouinard Sells 1,000 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FORR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,204. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $878.59 million, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,366,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

