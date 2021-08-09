Scotiabank Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,120.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CNSWF opened at $1,619.21 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,692.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.33.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.