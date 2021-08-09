Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

