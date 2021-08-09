Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57.

