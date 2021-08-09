Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 755,380 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 755,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of New Gold worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 898,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

