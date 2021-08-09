Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 40,517 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,517 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,329,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

