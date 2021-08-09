Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,572 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LB. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $79.92 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

