Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,379 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 153,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after buying an additional 119,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $265.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,071. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

