Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.87 Million in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

