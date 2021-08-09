Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.69 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $31.16 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

