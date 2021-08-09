Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

