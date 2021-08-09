Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,105. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.