Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 197 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $176.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,813. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

