Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,257 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $100,394,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

LUV stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.82. 285,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,251,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

