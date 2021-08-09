Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $55.16 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $407.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

