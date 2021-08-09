Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

ECL traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

