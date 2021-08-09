Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $29.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

