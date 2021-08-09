Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 308,552 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,552 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $279,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $90.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

