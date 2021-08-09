Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $5.85 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

