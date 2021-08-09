Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $380.92 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,470.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

