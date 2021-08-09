Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 5,622 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $131,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after buying an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92.

