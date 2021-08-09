Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 40,297 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $188,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

