Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.00.

SAP opened at C$36.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The company has a market cap of C$15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$31.85 and a 52-week high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

