Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SANM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

