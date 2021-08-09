Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been given a $10.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

