Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 433,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 433,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.