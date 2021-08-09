Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.25.

