Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $110.11 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

